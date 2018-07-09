Molina named as Spain's new sporting director, new head coach announcement delayed

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - The Spanish Football Federation has appointed Jose Francisco Molina as Spain’s new sporting director but it has delayed naming a new national team coach until after it holds a board meeting later on Monday.

The new head coach of Spain’s national team needed to be a person of strong character, President of Spain’s Football Federation Luis Rubiales said during a press conference.

“What we are looking for is an undeniable leader in the dressing room, who sets a pattern and that no one deviates from that pattern, and that is the selection of the future we have devised,” Rubiales said, adding that an official announcement would be made this afternoon.

Local media reported earlier on Monday that former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique will be the next national team coach.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona player would replace Fernando Hierro, who took charge of the team during the World Cup in Russia.

Molina, 47, is a former Spanish national goalkeeper and also played for Atletico Madrid and Deportivo de la Coruna. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day and Hugh Lawson)