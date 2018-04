MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday he did not see any significant impact on inflation from the soccer World Cup.

Speaking at a briefing on the economic impact of the World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 15, Dvorkovich also said there would not be any economic growth in Russia at the moment if it weren’t for tournament preparations. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Polina Ivanova)