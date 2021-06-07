Mardikian's early double helps Syria into next round of WC qualifying

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Mardik Mardikian scored two early goals as Syria beat Guam 3-0 in Sharjah on Monday to become the second nation to confirm their place in the third round of Asia’s qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup.

The win ensured Nabil Maaloul’s side will finish top of preliminary Group A ahead of China and the Philippines as the Syrians joined Japan in securing their place in the next round.

Only the eight group winners are certain to progress to the next phase, where they will be joined by the four runners-up with the best records.

A quick start ensured the Syrians had few problems against the Pacific islanders, Mardikian opening the scoring with only three minutes on the clock.

The Al Faisaly forward swooped after a misdirected defensive header by Alexander Lee and six minutes later he doubled his side’s lead with a spectacular flying volley from close range.

Mahmoud Al Mawas added a late third for Syria as they celebrated advancing to the third phase of Asia’s World Cup preliminaries for the second tournament in a row.

In Osaka, Japan brushed aside Tajikistan 4-1 to maintain their perfect qualifying record in Group F.

Kyogo Furuhashi put Japan in front after six minutes but Ehsoni Panjshanbe levelled for Tajikistan three minutes later as Hajime Moriyasu’s side conceded their first goal of the qualifiers.

Goals by Takumi Minamino, Kento Hashimoto and Hayao Kawabe earned Japan a comfortable victory.

Tajikistan are second in the group after Kyrgyzstan lost 1-0 to Mongolia thanks to Oyunbaatar Mijiddorj’s first-half header.

Kyrgyzstan remained third, three points behind their Central Asian neighbours.