Morgan named U.S. Soccer Player of Year

FILE PHOTO: Kids Choice Sport Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/07/2018. U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Star forward Alex Morgan was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year after scoring a team-best 18 goals in 19 matches this year.

U.S. Soccer announced the honor on Friday. It is Morgan’s second player of the year award. She also won in 2012, when she scored 28 goals.

Morgan, 29, posted six multi-goal games, including one hat trick. She tallied seven goals during the CONCACAF qualifying tournament as the U.S. earned a spot in the 2019 World Cup.

Morgan has 26 multi-goal games, tied for third in U.S. women’s soccer history with Michelle Akers. Abby Wambach (45) and Mia Hamm (38) are the only players with more.

“I’m pleased that I was able to improve and evolve in my play along the way,” Morgan said in a statement. “There’s a good energy to the team right now and we’re all really looking forward to getting started next year.”

Morgan has 98 career goals in 153 national team appearances.

Defender Tierna Davidson was named Young Player of the Year. Davidson, who turned 20 in September, started in her first nine appearances with the national team before breaking an ankle in September.

“It’s a huge honor, not only to be nominated, but to be chosen for this award,” Davidson said in a statement. “It’s been quite a year in terms of the quick start, getting to play for the National Team in some big games and then being included on the team for most of the year. And then, it came to a quick stop with the injury.”

—Field Level Media