FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 29, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Man detained at Moscow airport after false bomb threat - authorities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - A man was detained at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on Friday after falsely stating he was carrying an explosive device, the airport said in a statement.

The incident comes as Russia is hosting the soccer World Cup in 11 cities, including Moscow, where air traffic has increased during the month-long tournament.

A Reuters witness initially saw the man lying prone by one of the terminal exits. Part of the terminal was cordoned off. The man was then handcuffed and led away by security guards.

Domodedovo, which said the man made the claim when passing through a security check, said it had found no threat after searching him and that flights had not been affected by the incident.

Russia has pledged to hold a safe World Cup and the country hopes to project an image of stability and strength. Any serious security incidents involving fans risk marring its image.

A series of hoax bomb threats in the World Cup host cities of Rostov-on-Don and Samara forced hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to be evacuated this week. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.