June 18, 2018 / 9:54 PM / in 32 minutes

Russia's aviation watchdog to probe incident on Saudi soccer team plane -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsya will investigate an incident on a Rossiya airline plane that was carrying the Saudi national soccer team to a World Cup game in Rostov-on-Don on Monday, Interfax reported.

The Interfax news agency, citing Rosaviatsya, said that during the landing there was a brief fire on one of the engines, but the landing took place with the two engines in operation and there was no threat to passenger safety.

“Rosaviatsya will investigate reasons for this accident involving all related parties, including the company which developed and produced the engine,” Interfax quoted a Rosaviatsya spokesman as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

