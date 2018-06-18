UPDATE 1-Saudi soccer team lands safely in Russia's Rostov after engine fault -Federation

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said on Monday its national soccer team landed safely in the Russian city of Rostov after what it described as a minor technical fault in one of the engines.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show an aircraft that posters identified as the Saudi team’s plane with its wing on fire while it was in the air.

“All the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed,” the federation said a statement on Twitter. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Richard Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)