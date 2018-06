MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday ordered a Kyrgyz taxi driver who drove into pedestrians near the Kremlin on Saturday, injuring around half a dozen, to be detained in prison for two months pending trial.

Chingiz Anarbek, the driver, would appeal the decision, his lawyer told the court.

Those injured included two Mexicans who had came to Moscow for the soccer World Cup. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet)