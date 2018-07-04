FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Car hits pedestrians in World Cup host city, killing one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - A 63-year old local resident was killed and three other people were hospitalised after a car mounted a pavement and hit pedestrians in the World Cup host city of Sochi, police said on Wednesday.

Police told Reuters they were investigating the incident and that initial signs suggested the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Russia is currently hosting the soccer World Cup in 11 host cities, including Sochi. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya, Vladimir Soldatkin and Christian Lowe; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jack Stubbs)

