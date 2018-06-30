Portugal makes three changes for Uruguay clash

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Portugal made three changes to their line-up for Saturday’s World Cup last-16 game against Uruguay, with Bernardo, Goncalo Guedes and Ricardo Pereira all starting for the European champions.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Portugal Training - Portugal Training Camp, Moscow, Russia - June 19, 2018 Portugal's Bernardo Silva during training REUTERS/Albert Gea

Andre Silva, Ricardo Quaresma and Cedric Soares drop out.

Uruguay made one change from their last game, a 3-0 win over hosts Russia, with Jose Gimenez coming in at the back to replace Sebastian Coates.

The winners will play France on Friday. The French defeated Argentina 4-3 earlier on Saturday.