PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale’s Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said on Tuesday that he sees a potential for more “incremental” acquisitions in Europe mainly in corporate and investment banking.

“I believe corporate and investment banking within ten years will benefit the most from the banking union and the capital markets,” he said during a breakfast with executives in Paris. (Reporting by Inti Laundauro Ingrid Melander)