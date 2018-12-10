Societe Generale opens clearing capability in Paris ahead of Brexit

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale is opening in Paris a department that will offer clearing services on listed derivatives and over-the-counter products ahead of Brexit.

The bank said on Monday that it would be able to offer the service to its clients from Paris by the end of this month. So far, Societe Generale offered services of clearing from London, New York and Hong Kong.

The bank did not specify how many people it would be hiring to staff this new offer, nor whether it would be relocating employees from London to Paris.

Clearing on euro-denominated derivatives is mainly carried out in London, and many lawyers and bankers have said the departure of the UK from the European Union would mean that at least a part of these operations will have to be relocated in euro zone cities.

Societe Generale has said it would relocate or hire as many as 300 staff in continental Europe, mainly in Paris, because of the Brexit. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)