June 4, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-SocGen agrees to fines over Libya and IBOR rates probes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on fine from French prosecutor)

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Monday it had reached agreements in principle with U.S. and French authorities to settle probes on its transactions in Libya and on its handling of the ‘IBOR’ money market rates.

The lender agreed to pay a 250 million-euro ($293 million) fine to the French treasury as part of its settlement linked to Libya, Eliane Houlette, the French financial prosecutor said.

SocGen did not disclose the full amount of its settlements but added in a statement that any penalties to be paid had already been covered by earlier provisions and booked into the bank’s accounts.

SocGen had previously booked a 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) provision regarding those various probes.

Last year, SocGen had also already agreed to pay 1 billion euros to settle its long-running dispute with the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA).

The French bank reached an 11th-hour settlement over LIA allegations that trades were secured as part of a “fraudulent and corrupt scheme” involving the payment of $58.5 million by SocGen to a Panamanian-registered company.

SocGen denied over the weekend any boardroom talks over a merger with Italian bank UniCredit. ($1 = 0.8531 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Bate Felix and Sarah White)

