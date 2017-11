Nov 3 (Reuters) - David Morin, the head of leveraged loan trading for the Americas at Societe Generale, has left the bank, according to sources.

Morin joined Societe Generale in 2010, according to FINRA BrokerCheck. He previously worked at RBS.

A Societe Generale spokesperson declined to comment. Morin could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)