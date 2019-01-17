Financials
January 17, 2019 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

French bank SocGen's Q4 results to be impacted by market conditions

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter results would be impacted by challenging market conditions and the impact of some asset sales.

“The challenging market environment in global capital markets is expected to result in a decline in Global Markets and Investor Services revenues of approximately 20 percent in Q4 18 versus Q4 17 and of approximately 10 percent in 2018 vs. 2017, as well as a significant increase in market risk weighted assets,” SocGen said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro)

