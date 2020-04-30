SocGen posts Q1 loss as its hikes coronavirus loan provisions

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Societe Generale posted on Thursday a 326 million euros ($353.9 million) loss in the first-quarter as revenues declined and its provisions against loan losses increased threefold in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

France’s third-biggest listed bank said revenues fell 16.5% in the first quarter to 5.17 billion euros, while its net loss amounted to 326 million euros versus a 686 million euros profit a year ago. Underlying net income was down 90.8% to 98 million euros.