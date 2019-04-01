MOVES-France's SocGen appoints Gianluca Soma as new country head for Russia

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale has appointed Gianluca Soma as new group country head for Russia, the company said on Monday.

Soma, who will take on the new job on July 1st, will replace Didier Hauguel, who is leaving the post.

Soma will keep his responsibility as SocGen’s Head of International Banking Networks for Europe, while Hauguel will keep non-executive functions at some of SocGen’s units in Russia, Germany and in France.

During its most recent strategy update in November 2017, SocGen has identified the Russian market as a growth area. Its Russian bank, Rosbank, has reported “profitable growth” in 2018, the French bank said. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Bate Felix)