SocGen poaches new head of strategy from Rothschild

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - France’s Societe Generale named on Thursday former Rothschild & Cie managing partner Sebastien Proto as the Head of Strategy for the group.

Proto replaces William Kadouch-Chassaing, recently appointed Chief Financial Officer.

At Rothschild since January 2013, Proto was responsible for “covering key accounts in their strategic operations, particularly in the media, banking and financial services, technology, consumer goods and business services sectors,” the bank said.

Proto had previously worked in the French government as chief of staff to budget and labour ministers during the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy and graduated from the elite administrative school ENA the same year as French President Emmanuel Macron.