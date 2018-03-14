SocGen says deputy CEO leaves over divergence of approaches in "a legal matter"

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - France’s Societe Generale said on Wednesday its deputy chief executive in charge of investment banking activities, Didier Valet, was leaving the group “‍following a divergence of approaches regarding management of a specific legal matter”.

The bank did not give any more details in its statement about the legal matter and said Valet resigned in order to preserve the bank’s “general interests”.

“Didier Valet succeeded in transforming the corporate and investment banking activities, building a profitable and sustainable model,” SocGen said.

The bank said his replacement would be announced shortly. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas)