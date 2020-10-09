Palihapitiya-backed blank-check firms raise $2.1 bln through IPOs

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Three blank-check companies backed by venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya have raised a total of $2.1 billion through initial public offerings, the companies said in separate statements on Thursday.

The companies, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings IV, V and VI, have raised up to $400 million, $700 million and $1 billion, respectively, by selling units of $10 each - made up of stocks and warrants - on the New York Stock Exchange.

Credit Suisse is the sole book-runner on the offering of Palihapitiya’s companies.