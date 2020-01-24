Social Security claimants can raise Appointments Clause challenge in court – 3rd Circuit

Applicants for Social Security disability benefits do not waive their right to question whether an administrative law judge was duly appointed by failing to raise the issue while the ALJ is considering their claim, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed lower-court decisions that ordered new administrative hearings for two claimants whose applications for benefits were rejected in 2016 and 2017, by ALJs who had been appointed under a process the U.S. Supreme Court found unconstitutional in June 2018.

