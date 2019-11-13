MOVES-Societe Generale names new APAC chief to replace Ogata

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SA on Wednesday named Gaëlle Olivier as its new Asia Pacific chief executive officer, replacing Hikaru Ogata who is leaving the French bank to pursue external opportunities.

Olivier, who will take up her new role in January 2020 subject to regulatory approval, has previously worked for nearly two decades at French insurer AXA in Paris and in Asia Pacific, SocGen said in a statement.

She currently works as a business advisor to startups, it said.

Ogata has been the chief executive of the bank’s Asia Pacific corporate and investment banking business since September 2010. Prior to that, he had worked at BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aditya Soni)