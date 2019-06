June 3 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SA’s corporate and investment banking unit (CIB) said on Monday it had appointed Patrick Perreault as head of mergers and acquisitions at its corporate finance division in France.

Perreault, who has headed the division’s diversified industries since 2015, will replace Alexandre Courbon. (Reporting by Debroop Roy; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)