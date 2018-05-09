MOVES-Societe Generale hires BAML's Alexandre Fleury

May 9 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alexandre Fleury as head of equities & equity derivatives within global markets, effective as of June 1.

Fleury, who has over 20 years of experience in financial markets, will be based in Paris and report to Head of Global Markets Frank Drouet, a statement said.

Prior to taking the role, Fleury was the global head of equities structured products and structured financing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a position he held since 2016. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)