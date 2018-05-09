FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Societe Generale hires BAML's Alexandre Fleury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alexandre Fleury as head of equities & equity derivatives within global markets, effective as of June 1.

Fleury, who has over 20 years of experience in financial markets, will be based in Paris and report to Head of Global Markets Frank Drouet, a statement said.

Prior to taking the role, Fleury was the global head of equities structured products and structured financing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a position he held since 2016. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.