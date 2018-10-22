MOVES-Goetzpartners hires SocGen M&A banker Michel Payan

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Goetzpartners said it had hired Michel Payan, a former global head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at Societe Generale , as Goetzpartners looks to increase its presence in the Paris corporate finance sector.

The career of Payan, aged 62, has inclued spells at Hawkpoint Partners and Credit Lyonnais, and he was initially named as SocGen’s global head of M&A back in 2006.

Goetz Partners added that Payan would be a senior managing director at the firm.

Payan’s departure from SocGen comes as the French bank shakes up its corporate and investment banking (CIB) unit, with SocGen having hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Alexandre Fleury earlier this year to improve its performance in this area. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Michel Rose)