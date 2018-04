ABIDJAN, April 25 (Reuters) - The Ivorian unit of Societe Generale hit a full year net profit of 39.62 billion CFA francs ($72.17 million) in 2017, up 12 percent from 35.43 billion CFA francs the previous year, the bank said in a statement posted though the West African bourse late on Tuesday.

The French bank’s local unit also said it would pay a gross dividend of 645 CFA francs per share for 2017. ($1 = 549.0000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Editing by Tim Cocks)