PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Societe Generale plans to cut 530 jobs in France by 2023, CGT union said in a statement.

The French bank did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The cuts would fall on SocGen’s retail bank, including some back office jobs, The Figaro newspaper said earlier on Friday, citing unions. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sarah White)