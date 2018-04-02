MOVES-Societe Generale creates four new positions in Dubai

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Societe Generale said it has created four new positions in Dubai to cover sovereign clients, family offices, and global markets sales to financial institutions and corporates in the Middle East.

The bank, which has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, expects growth in its Middle East business to be faster than in most other regions over the next three years, its chief executive, Frederic Oudea, told Reuters in October.

Amine Jaoui, previously head of business development at the bank, is now head of public sector coverage, and will focus on sovereign clients and public authorities in the Middle East and in Egypt.

Damien Pieron is head of family offices and holdings’ coverage, a position he has been covering since February. He was previously based in Geneva. In addition to focusing on the Gulf Cooperation Council region, he will also be in charge of family offices in Russia.

Rishmein Vallimamonde has been hired as corporate derivatives sales specialist and Wassim Kesrouani has been hired as fixed income and currencies sales specialist, the bank said.