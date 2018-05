May 17 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale on Thursday appointed Francis Repka as chief country officer for Canada and Luis Sainz as chief country officer for Brazil.

Repka’s appointment will be effective May 1, while Sainz’s appointment will be effective August 1.

Jose Antonio Merigo, was also named as country Head for Mexico, effective July 1. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)