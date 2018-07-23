FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-SocGen adds two executives to group's management committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Monday it had added two of its top executives to the group’s management committee, as part of the current reorganization led by its chief executive Frederic Oudea.

The bank has added Ilya Polyakov, the chairman and CEO of SocGen’s Russian unit Rosbank, and Veronique Loctin, the head of corporate accounts for Societe Generale’s retail banking in France, to its 59-member management committee.

Loctin, who has worked at Societe Generale since 1987, replaced Jean-Louis Klein on the committee, the bank said.

Polyakov, who has been at Rosbank’s helm since April, replaced another current member although the bank has not specified who.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

