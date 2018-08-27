FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Societe Generale appoints new head of securities services unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Monday it had appointed David Abitbol as new head of its securities services unit to replace Bruno Prigent who will retire at the end of the year after 38 years working for the bank.

Abitbol will take over the top job at Societe Generale Securities Services on Jan. 1, 2019. He will report directly to Severin Cabannes, Societe Generale’s deputy CEO.

Abitbol has held a series of different positions at Societe Generale since he joined the bank in 1992. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)

