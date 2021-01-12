Judge identifies key questions for Society Insurance COVID-19 MDL litigators

The federal judge in charge of the Society Insurance business-interruption coverage MDL on Monday identified two clauses in Society’s policies, and told attorneys to be ready to address them on Thursday at a hearing on three bellwether motions.

U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago pinpointed the requirement of a “direct physical loss” to trigger coverage under the Society Businessowners Policy, asking the lawyers to discuss whether losses from COVID-19 are both “direct” and “physical.” He also flagged the policy’s “period of restoration” limitation, under which benefits cease once the property is or could have been “repaired, rebuilt or replaced.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3i4sVAE