UPDATE 1-France's Sodexo unveils strategic plan to boost growth

* Targets organic revenue growth above 3 pct by FY 2019/20

* Maintains full-year 2017/18 goals

* Shares have been under pressure following warnings (Adds details on strategic agenda)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sodexo, a French food services and facilities management group, said on Thursday it planned to accelerate its sales and profit growth under a new strategic plan.

Sodexo, which is the world’s second-biggest catering company after Compass Group, said it planned to deliver revenue growth above 3 percent by fiscal year 2019/20, and then return to an underlying operating profit margin above 6 percent.

The company, which will hold a Capital Markets Day in Paris on Thursday, reiterated its forecast for organic revenue growth of between 1 percent and 1.5 percent for the full 2018 fiscal year, and an underlying profit margin of around 5.7 percent.

“We have clear action plans and execution capabilities in place and are highly focused on implementing our strategy to return the group to sector-leading growth sustainably,” CEO Denis Machuel said.

Machuel, who became Sodexo’s boss in January, had reshuffled the executive committee to boost client focus and efficiency.

The group had earlier adopted a series of immediate measures to boost operational efficiency and increase client focus, which are also embedded in the strategic agenda presented on Thursday.

The proposed strategic plan included a renewed focus on food contracts, improving productivity through better planning and scheduling of permanent staff to cut the use of temporary workers, tighter spending control as well as simplifying reporting to measure progress better across businesses and strengthen its procedures of purchase.

The company’s shares plunged 20 percent so far this year, following a string of warnings mostly related to weaknesses in the North American business where cost savings have lagged and several large contracts reflected a slower build-up.

Sodexo, like rivals Elior and Compass Group , also faces a tough environment in Europe, notably due to higher food and wages costs. Elior unveiled its own reboot plan in June.

The French food services company, which posted sales of 20.7 billion euros ($24.06 billion) in fiscal 2016/17, manages canteens and facilities for offices, the military, schools, hospitals and prisons, and also supplies vouchers for meals and gifts. Its clients range from the Royal Ascot Racecourse in England to the U.S. Marine Corps.

($1 = 0.8603 euros)