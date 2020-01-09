Sodexo's first-quarter revenue gets a boost from rugby World Cup

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - French food services group Sodexo reported on Thursday that its first-quarter revenue grew 7.1% to 6.08 billion euros ($6.76 billion), benefiting from its successful partnership for rugby World Cup. “Revenue growth in the first quarter remains solid with a very successful rugby World Cup, which offsets the impact of contract losses and a decision to exit a Healthcare contract in North America,” Chief Executive Officer Denis Machuel said in a statement.

The company stuck to its 2020 guidance of an organic growth of around 4% and stable underlying operating margin, excluding impact of currencies and IFRS 16 implementation. ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Reported by Camille Raynaud; Editing by Arun Koyyur)