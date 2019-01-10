UPDATE 1-Catering group Sodexo cautions investments will weigh on H1 margin

* Q1 revenues 5.67 bln euros, up 2.6 pct like-for-like

* Investments to weigh “slightly” on H1 margins

* But Sodexo sticks to annual financial targets (Adds details and background)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French food services and facilities management group Sodexo cautioned that money spent on investments would “slightly” weigh on its first-half operating margins, although it kept its full-year financial targets intact.

Sodexo, the world’s No.2 catering services company after Compass Group, said underlying revenues grew 2.6 percent in the first quarter of the 2018/19 fiscal year, reflecting stable growth in Europe and an improvement in North America.

Revenue reached 5.671 billion euros ($6.55 billion) in the three months to Nov. 30. On a like-for-like basis, revenues were up 2.6 percent, slightly above analysts’ expectations for 2 percent growth in an Infront Data poll for Reuters.

Sodexo’s results for the past fiscal year have suffered from weakness in its North American business, where cost savings have lagged and several large contracts have taken time to pay off.

The company is banking on a renewed focus on food contracts, increased productivity and cutting down on its use of temporary workers to help contain costs and boost its overall performance.

Chief Executive Denis Machuel said Sodexo was taking a cautious approach regarding its north American recovery, even though it was winning contracts in areas such as health care.

“We are vigorously implementing our action plans. As we generate productivity we are reinvesting in sales, marketing, digital and innovation,” Machuel added in a statement.

Sodexo cautioned that differences between these productivity gains and money spent on investments would weigh “slightly” on its first half underlying operating profit.

Sodexo, however, maintained its forecast for underlying revenue growth of between 2-3 percent and an underlying operating margin at 5.5-5.7 percent of sales for the full year ending Aug. 31, 2019.

In September, the group held a presentation where it told investors that it planned to deliver revenue growth of above 3 percent by 2019/20, and then improve margins back over 6 percent.

Sodexo on Thursday reiterated these goals, stating that margin improvements would come “with the right levels of growth.”