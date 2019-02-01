REFILE-Billionaire Mike Ashley buys Sofa.com -Sky News

(Corrects to Friday from Thursday in paragraph 1)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire Mike Ashley, who controls British sportswear retailer Sports Direct, agreed to buy Sofa.com for “a nominal sum”, Sky News reported on Friday.

The deal would allow Ashley to add Sofa.com concessions to the House of Fraser chain he rescued last year, the report said here

British sofa and carpet retailer ScS Group said on Friday it was no longer in talks for a potential deal to buy Sofa.com Ltd, days after it confirmed the talks. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)