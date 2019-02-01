ScS Group ends talks to buy Sofa.com

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British sofa and carpet retailer ScS Group said on Friday it was no longer in talks for a potential deal to buy Sofa.com Ltd, days after it confirmed the talks.

Sky News had reported this week that billionaire Mike Ashley, who controls British sportswear retailer Sports Direct , was competing with ScS to buy Sofa.com.

ScS did not give a reason for ending the talks.

Sofa.com, put up for sale last month, is thought to have been hurt when House of Fraser went under and a number of its outlets were shuttered, Sky News reported then. Sofa.com has concession counters in a number of House of Fraser stores.

ScS, which stands for “Sofa Carpet Specialist”, said in October it would stop selling its sofas and carpets at House of Fraser stores from January, saying the partnership had ceased to be beneficial since Ashley bought the collapsed department store group. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)