April 9 (Reuters) - Social Finance Inc (SoFi), one of the most valuable financial technology startups, on Monday named Michelle Gill chief financial officer, effective April 30.

Gill, who joins from TPG Sixth Street Partners, will replace interim CFO Steven Freiberg, who assumed the role in May 2017. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)