Industrials
March 12, 2020 / 5:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

SoftBank Corp to raise $385 mln in 1st bond sale since listing

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp, the Japanese telecom arm of tech investment company SoftBank Group , said on Thursday it is raising 40 billion yen ($385 million) through its first bond offering since listing in 2018.

SoftBank Corp, Japan’s third-largest mobile operator, is selling 10 billion yen each in three-, five-, seven- and 10-year notes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The money will be used to repay debt due this month, it said. ($1 = 103.9000 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

