Japan telco SoftBank considering its carrier fees seriously: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Wireless carrier SoftBank Corp 9434.T is "considering its carrier fees seriously", a spokesman said on Thursday, in response to a report that Japanese carriers would cut prices following pressure from new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Nikkei reported earlier that SoftBank said it is considering cutting fees.

Last week, NTT 9432.T announced that it would take the country's top telco NTT Docomo 9437.T private in a deal it said would give the capacity for cuts.

Suga has called on wireless carriers to reduce prices, with the government hoping resultant savings will stimulate consumer spending elsewhere in the economy.