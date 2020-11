FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday it spent 139.3 billion yen ($1.35 billion) repurchasing almost 20 million shares in October, part of a record buyback plan that has seen the group's shares touch two-decade highs.