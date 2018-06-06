FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
June 5, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

CORRECTED-SoftBank's ARM cedes control of Chinese operations to local joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes erroneous reference to “all-equity deal” in last paragraph. The same error appeared in previous stories.)

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday its subsidiary ARM Holdings will cede control of its Chinese operations to a new joint venture with Chinese partners, a move aimed at expanding its business in the country.

Chip designer ARM will sell 51 percent of ARM China for $775 million to unnamed investors in a transaction expected to close this month, SoftBank said in a statement, adding that the deal will lead to more opportunities in the Chinese market.

SoftBank acquired ARM, Britain’s most valuable technology company, for $32 billion in 2016. The Nikkei newspaper reported last month that the joint venture plans an initial public offering on a Chinese exchange (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.