SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to be announced soon - CEO Son

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he plans to announce a second Vision Fund soon, adding that initially SoftBank will likely be the only investor.

The fund would be a similar size to the original Vision Fund, Son said, adding that many investors around the world have expressed interest in participating.

SoftBank’s first almost $100 billion Saudi-backed Vision Fund has already burned through roughly $80 billion on around 80 tech companies. (Reporting by Sam Nussey and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)