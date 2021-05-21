SoftBank says Son lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to leave board

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said Chief Executive Masayoshi Son’s longtime lieutenant Ron Fisher and the CEO of chip designer Arm, Simon Segars, will step down from the Japanese conglomerate’s board.

Fisher was an architect of SoftBank’s disastrous bet on office space firm WeWork, while Segars’ firm is to be sold to U.S. chip firm Nvidia Corp pending regulatory approval.

SoftBank has nominated the chair of gaming firm Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd, Keiko Erikawa, and the co-CEO of group internet business Z Holdings Corp, Kentaro Kawabe, to join the board.

The group has also nominated Ken Siegel, managing partner at the Tokyo office of law firm Morrison & Foerster, who worked on deals including the Arm sale and the sale of U.S. robotics firm Boston Dynamics to South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co.

Waseda University business professor Yuko Kawamoto is also departing the board after just a year to join a government agency.

The changes maintain the board’s membership at nine people with Koei’s Erikawa to be its only female member.

SoftBank cut the number of group executives on the board from 12 to amplify the voices of external directors following investor pressure for greater oversight at the group.