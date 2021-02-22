Factbox: SoftBank Vision Fund's investment hit parade

TOKYO (Reuters) - Two-thirds of the value of SoftBank Group Corp’s $100 billion Vision Fund is concentrated in 10 firms in industries including ride-hailing, food delivery, e-commerce and semiconductors:

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Didi

China’s biggest ride-hailing firm Didi is targeting a listing in Hong Kong this year with a valuation of more than $60 billion, sources told Reuters in October.

Grab

Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab is considering a U.S. listing this year, sources told Reuters last month, after the collapse of merger talks with regional rival Gojek.

Uber Technologies Inc

The U.S. ride-hailing firm’s stock has gained almost 300% since lows last March, lifting its market capitalisation to more than $100 billion. Vision Fund trimmed its stake in January.

DoorDash Inc

The food delivery firm listed in December. Its stock has since doubled in price, giving it a market cap of over $60 billion.

Coupang

South Korea’s dominant e-commerce player is targeting a $50 billion valuation for its New York listing, a source told Reuters earlier this month.

Arm

SoftBank agreed in September to sell Arm to Nvidia Corp in a $40 billion deal, which faces industry opposition and regulatory hurdles in major markets. Vision Fund holds a 25% stake in the Cambridge, England-based chip designer.

ByteDance

A media report that Beijing-based TikTok parent ByteDance is in talks to list the video app in New York was denied by a source last week. The firm’s revenue is growing rapidly in China, Reuters reported last year.

Full Truck Alliance

The Chinese truck services startup hopes to list as early as this year, sources told Reuters in November.

Compass

Real estate brokerage Compass is targeting a listing this year, Bloomberg reported in November.

OSIsoft

British software provider Aveva Group PLC agreed in August to buy peer OSIsoft in a $5 billion deal.