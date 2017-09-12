FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank begins marketing US dollar, euro bonds
September 12, 2017 / 1:29 AM / a month ago

SoftBank begins marketing US dollar, euro bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (IFR) - SoftBank Group is marketing US dollar and euro-denominated fixed-rate notes.

Initial price thoughts on the US dollar seven and 10-year notes are at 4.875 percent area and 5.375 percent area respectively. They are at 3.5 percent area and 4.625 percent area on the eight and 12-year euro tranches.

The four tranches have received combined investor interest of over $6.5 billion-equivalent.

The senior unsecured notes have initial ratings of Ba1/BB+ (Moody‘s/S&P).

Proceeds will be used to refinance certain bank loans and for general corporate purposes.

Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators and active bookrunners.

Mizuho, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS, BNP Paribas and Barclays are passive bookrunners.

The notes will price as early as tomorrow. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

