SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ

July 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group is advising, is at an early stage, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/32do0Y9)

The Japanese conglomerate, which had bought the company four years ago for $32 billion, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.