SoftBank Group restarts dividend as finances stabilise

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it would pay an interim dividend of 22 yen per share for the current year, the same as the previous fiscal year, after a series of massive asset sales stabilised the group’s finances.

The dividend declaration is the latest sign the group, which was shaken by soured investments and the COVID-19 pandemic, is regaining its confidence, buoyed by deals including the $40 billion sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia.

The year-end dividend forecast is yet to be determined.