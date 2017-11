TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it has secured a 2.65 trillion yen ($23.3 billion) senior loan agreement to refinance the acquisition loans for U.S. telco Sprint Corp and British chip designer ARM.

SoftBank said the loan’s maturity is Sept. 30, 2024. ($1 = 113.8400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)