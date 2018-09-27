FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 5:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

SoftBank to raise $100 bln fund every 2-3 years - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp plans to create a new $100 billion fund every two to three years, its Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published on Thursday.

Son has attracted more than $93 billion to his Vision Fund technology investment vehicle, and has flagged his intention to raise further financing.

Son plans to spend around $50 billion annually, he told Bloomberg. The Vision Fund has made investments in technology companies including ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and shared-office space firm WeWork. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

